Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
Toto Wolff indicates that he is not happy with F1's official weather service.
Toto Wolff has indicated that he is not happy with Formula 1's official weather service.

This year, Meteo France took over from UbiMet as the supplier of detailed weather information and forecasts to all F1 teams.

However, at Monza the forecasters evidently got their weather predictions completely wrong.

"On Friday, it was supposed to rain all day - but it was sunny all day," Mercedes boss Wolff told German broadcaster Sky.

"And on Saturday, it was supposed to be dry," he added, referring to the absolutely washed-out qualifying session.

Wolff hinted that F1 should be rethinking its reliance on a central weather service, compared to the past when teams engaged their own suppliers separately.

"Maybe we have to think about whether this is the right approach," he said.

The season continues next weekend with the Singapore Grand Prix.

