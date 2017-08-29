Toto Wolff: 'No Lewis Hamilton contract talks this season'

Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
© Getty Images
Toto Wolff scotches rumours that the extension of Lewis Hamilton's contract will be a topic over the course of the next months.
Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Toto Wolff has scotched rumours that the extension of Lewis Hamilton's contract will be a topic over the course of the next months.

At Spa, rumours emerged that suggested on the one hand that the triple world champion might quit Mercedes after 2018, while on the other claiming that Hamilton was ready to talk about a new three-year deal.

Asked if forthcoming contract talks are on the cards, Mercedes boss Wolff said: "Between Mercedes and Lewis there is a very good relationship.

"But we are not going to start talking about such topics now or at all before the end of the season.

"We have eight more difficult races ahead of us, so it's going to be a very intense period where it is not appropriate to have such discussions."

Hamilton's victory at Spa has left Mercedes 44 points ahead of second-placed Ferrari.

Wolff plays down safety car conspiracy
