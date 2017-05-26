Toto Wolff hints at same drivers for 2018

Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
© Getty Images
Toto Wolff hints that Mercedes will not make any changes to their driver lineup for 2018.
Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 at 14:24 UK

Toto Wolff has hinted that Mercedes will not make any changes to their driver lineup for 2018.

While the German team's boss said that it is too early for decisions, he also hailed the atmosphere and dynamics inside Mercedes so far this year.

"Nico Rosberg played a fundamental role with car development," Wolff told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"His head worked like an engineer. But with Valtteri Bottas, we have found the best possible substitute. The dynamics in the team have changed completely.

"With Lewis [Hamilton] and Nico, we went through different phases, from friendship to rivalry to hostility and arrogance. But with Valtteri and Lewis, there is zero controversy.

"They respect each other and look forward to a good result from each other. I think Lewis changed over the winter. He went from a loner to a true team player."

Looking further into the future, Wolff said that he recognises the need for a new engine formula beyond the expiry of the current regulations.

"We neglected the sound with the current engine generation," he said. "When we are discussing the engines from 2020 onwards, a great engine noise will be one of the key points for us."

Mercedes currently lead second-placed Ferrari by eight points.

Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014


Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
 Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
 Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
