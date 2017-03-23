Toto Wolff says that his relationship with Lewis Hamilton is "stronger" ahead of the 2017 season.

There were obvious tensions in the silver camp after the Abu Dhabi finale last November, when Lewis Hamilton ignored team instructions to not hold up eventual champion Nico Rosberg.

"Yes, it was definitely hard," Hamilton is now quoted as saying by German broadcaster RTL.

"But now I am fitter, I've worked harder than ever before, and I am super focused."

Team boss Wolff agrees that the turmoil of the 2016 championship outcome is now in the past.

"After Abu Dhabi, it was certainly a tough time for him, but like many top athletes he has been able to digest things and prepare well for the new season," he said.

"Our relationship has grown stronger through these incidents."

The new F1 seasons gets under way this weekend in Melbourne.