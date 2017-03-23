Toto Wolff: 'Lewis Hamilton relationship better'

Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
© Getty Images
Toto Wolff says that his relationship with Lewis Hamilton is "stronger" ahead of the 2017 season.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 08:58 UK

Toto Wolff has said that his relationship with Lewis Hamilton is "stronger" ahead of the 2017 season.

There were obvious tensions in the silver camp after the Abu Dhabi finale last November, when Lewis Hamilton ignored team instructions to not hold up eventual champion Nico Rosberg.

"Yes, it was definitely hard," Hamilton is now quoted as saying by German broadcaster RTL.

"But now I am fitter, I've worked harder than ever before, and I am super focused."

Team boss Wolff agrees that the turmoil of the 2016 championship outcome is now in the past.

"After Abu Dhabi, it was certainly a tough time for him, but like many top athletes he has been able to digest things and prepare well for the new season," he said.

"Our relationship has grown stronger through these incidents."

The new F1 seasons gets under way this weekend in Melbourne.

Nico Rosberg leaves the stage behind Lewis Hamilton during a press conference for the kickoff of the new Formula 1 season in Fellbach, south-western Germany, on March 11, 2016
