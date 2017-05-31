Toto Wolff: 'Ferrari 16 weeks ahead with 2017 car'

Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
© Getty Images
Ferrari got a headstart with its title-challenging car for 2017, according to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at 15:34 UK

Mercedes won the last three drivers' and constructors' championships on the trot, but Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is now 25 points clear in this year's chase, while the Italian team is leading Mercedes by 17.

"To our knowledge, Ferrari started development of its car very early - in December 2015. For us it was only March 2016," Wolff told newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung.

"By then, Ferrari already had more than 50% of its resources on the new car.

"Ferrari has perhaps a 16-week lead, and in that time you can find downforce worth four or five tenths."

The season continues next weekend in Canada.

Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
 Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari during practice for the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 13, 2016
 Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes walks in the paddock during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
Jean Alesi sits in a car after qualifying for the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on June 20, 2015
 Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
 Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
TeamPoints
1Ferrari196
2Mercedes179
3Red Bull97
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes20
7Renault14
8Haas14
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari129
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes104
3Valtteri BottasMercedes75
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari67
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull52
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
10Esteban OconForce India19
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas9
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
 