Toto Wolff says that Formula 1 should not give up on its 'hybrid' engine era.

Mercedes have utterly dominated in the quieter, controversial 'power unit' era since 2014, with even new F1 chief Ross Brawn admitting that the sport should think about how it proceeds with the next engine rules for 2020.

However, Mercedes chief Wolff told newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung: "We need to look at how we can pull even more power out of these hybrid engines.

"Formula 1 is the fastest laboratory in the world and we must not give up."

Wolff indicated that returning to extremely loud, normally-aspirated engines would be the wrong move for F1, in a world where he says "100% electrical power within 10 or 15 years" is imaginable.