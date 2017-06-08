Toto Wolff, Daimler slam Mercedes quit rumours

Mercedes react angrily to Eddie Jordan's claim that the German carmaker might pull out of Formula 1.
Thursday, June 8, 2017

Mercedes have reacted angrily to Eddie Jordan's claim that the German carmaker might pull out of Formula 1.

Jordan, a former team owner and boss who is now a controversial broadcaster, told Germany's Auto Bild in Monaco recently that he thinks Mercedes will quit after next season.

A spokesman for Daimler, the Mercedes-Benz parent, told the German newsmagazine Focus: "The reports are wrong.

"No considerations are being given to withdrawing from Formula 1."

However, Jordan said that he made his comments only after speaking with Daimler chairman Dieter Zetsche recently in Monaco.

"I had a long conversation with Dr Zetsche, I told him my thoughts, and I did not get the feeling that he thought I was wrong," he said.

However, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff slammed Jordan's comments.

"Monaco is a place where people like to party and it seems like somebody did a bit too much of that," he told DPA.

"The reports are completely baseless and reflect nothing more than the mischievous speculation of one individual.

"Mercedes has firm contracts until the end of 2020, and is currently in discussions about the next competitive cycle with the sport's new owners."

Mercedes are currently second to Ferrari in the constructors' championship.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
Your Comments
