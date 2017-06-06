Toto Wolff: 'Sebastian Vettel benefiting from meticulous approach'

Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
© Getty Images
Toto Wolff admits that Sebastian Vettel's work ethic may have helped Ferrari to speed ahead in 2017.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 12:45 UK

Toto Wolff has admitted that Sebastian Vettel's work ethic may have helped Ferrari to speed ahead in 2017.

In recent days, conspiracy theories have circulated hinting at collusion between Italy's Ferrari and Pirelli, as the 2017 Ferrari is notably better at finding the narrow operating tyre 'window'.

Pirelli hit back, saying that Vettel has simply worked harder than Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton.

"Each driver has his own way to prepare," team chief Toto Wolff is quoted as saying by Speed Week.

"One wants to be perfect and is a meticulous worker, while the other relies more on his instinct.

"Sebastian was always a worker, so perhaps he understood earlier on how to get the tyre in the right working window. We have to catch up now."

Wolff admitted that the Mercedes car is also to blame.

"Our car is difficult to set up," he said, "particularly when it comes to getting the tyres to work optimally. But we know what we are lacking."

What might also be lacking in forthcoming races is motivation within Hamilton, who according to some experts can become quickly demoralised.

"On the contrary," Wolff insisted. "Lewis is not a problem but rather a positive influence, and I see him wanting it more than he did last year.

"Also for the team as a whole there will be no problem in this regard."

Vettel currently leads Hamilton at the top of the standings by 25 points.

Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
Read Next:
Wolff: 'Ferrari 16 weeks ahead with 2017 car'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Toto Wolff, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Mercedes News
Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
Toto Wolff: 'Sebastian Vettel benefiting from meticulous approach'
 Sports Mole logo
Pirelli's Mario Isola plays down 'Italian mystery'
 Sir Jackie Stewart walks in the paddock during previews to the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 17, 2015
Jackie Stewart tips Sebastian Vettel to beat Lewis Hamilton in 2017
Wolff: 'Ferrari 16 weeks ahead with 2017 car'Result: Ferrari's Vettel claims Monaco Grand PrixHamilton 'too old' for MotoGP switchKimi Raikkonen claims pole in MonacoWolff: 'Some F1 tracks like car parks'
Wolff tips Hamilton to stay after 2018Wolff hints at same drivers for 2018Wolff: 'Sponsor enabled Bottas switch'Hamilton: 'Ferrari have caught up on starts'Lauda: 'Vettel, Hamilton's rivals can't keep up'
> Mercedes Homepage
More Ferrari News
Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
Toto Wolff: 'Sebastian Vettel benefiting from meticulous approach'
 Sports Mole logo
Pirelli's Mario Isola plays down 'Italian mystery'
 Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and Ferrari walks across the paddock during practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 17, 2015
Mika Salo: 'No good candidates to replace Kimi Raikkonen'
Ecclestone: 'Ferrari have better car'Wolff: 'Tyre situation an Italian mystery'Salo: 'Raikkonen basically Ferrari number two'Wolff sympathises amid Ferrari controversyWolff: 'Ferrari 16 weeks ahead with 2017 car'
Alesi: 'Ferrari did not favour Vettel'Lauda: 'Vettel on pole for 2017 title'Hamilton: 'Raikkonen now Ferrari number two'Result: Ferrari's Vettel claims Monaco Grand PrixKimi Raikkonen claims pole in Monaco
> Ferrari Homepage



TeamPoints
1Ferrari196
2Mercedes179
3Red Bull97
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes20
7Renault14
8Haas14
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari129
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes104
3Valtteri BottasMercedes75
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari67
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull52
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
10Esteban OconForce India19
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas9
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
 