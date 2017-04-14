Valtteri Bottas: "No hurry or panic"

Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Valtteri Bottas says that he is staying calm, despite being outperformed in his first two races since switching to Mercedes.
Valtteri Bottas has said that he is staying calm, despite being outperformed in his first two races since switching to Mercedes.

The Finn, having replaced Nico Rosberg, is on just a one-year contract, and in both Australia and China he was narrowly but clearly behind incumbent Lewis Hamilton.

"With Hamilton in the car, we are two tenths faster than Ferrari," an unnamed Mercedes engineer told Auto Motor und Sport.

However, Bottas insists that it is "much too early" to say that Australia and China have set the tone for the rest of the season, with Hamilton duelling only with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

"It's much too early to say that only two drivers are fighting for the championship," said the 27-year-old in Bahrain.

"The season is just too young for such predictions."

In fact, Bottas says that he is happy with his progress so far, even if he initially struggled to cope with the anger of spinning behind the safety car in China.

"I feel no hurry or panic," he said.

"My previous car (the Williams) behaved different mechanically, so I'm getting used to it now. And there are many small things that have a big impact in Formula 1."

The third grand prix of 2017 takes place in Bahrain this Sunday.

Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Hamilton 'right' to respect Vettel battle more
