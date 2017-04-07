Toto Wolff: 'Formula 1 open to rule changes'

F1 should be "open" to making tweaks if the on-track spectacle does not live up to the hype in 2017, according to Toto Wolff.
The Mercedes team boss acknowledged that while the new cars are spectacularly fast, a lack of overtaking could be an issue.

"First we have to see how the next few races go," he is quoted as saying by Dutch publication Formule 1.

"But if we have to change things, I think everyone is open to it."

The report says that Wolff's view is shared by Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner, but more cautious is Ferrari driver and championship leader Sebastian Vettel.

"I'm maybe very old-school but I think that some things we shouldn't change," said the German.

"The way people look at it now after one race, after a couple of races, they would like to see a change. I think too much change is wrong."

The second race of 2017 takes place in Shanghai on Sunday.

Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull Racing in the garage during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Ricciardo: 'Mercedes still quicker than Ferrari'
