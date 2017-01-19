Marc Surer unsure Valtteri Bottas can challenge Lewis Hamilton

Valtteri Bottas of Williams during previews ahead of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on March 31, 2016
Former F1 driver Marc Surer hopes Valtteri Bottas is up to the task of taking on triple world champion Lewis Hamilton in 2017.
Former Formula 1 driver Marc Surer has said that he hopes Valtteri Bottas is up to the task of taking on triple world champion Lewis Hamilton in 2017.

Some, like the now German-language commentator Surer, fear that with Nico Rosberg having retired as champion, Finn Bottas might not be fast enough to challenge Hamilton at the dominant Mercedes team.

"For me, Bottas in no high flier, but simply a good racing driver," Swiss Surer told Germany's Sky.

"Now, unlike his former teammate Felipe Massa whose best days were behind him, he has Lewis Hamilton. So we're really going to see what he's made of.

"Lewis can drop the ball a little bit if it becomes too easy, but if that doesn't happen then I can't really see Bottas endangering him."

The new season begins in March with the Australian Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
