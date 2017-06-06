Jackie Stewart tips Sebastian Vettel to beat Lewis Hamilton in 2017

Sir Jackie Stewart walks in the paddock during previews to the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 17, 2015
© Getty Images
F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart tips Sebastian Vettel to win a fifth world championship in 2017.
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 13:10 UK

Formula 1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart has tipped Sebastian Vettel to win a fifth world championship in 2017.

So far in 2017, the title battle has been a two-team, two-driver scrap between Ferrari's Vettel and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

Stewart told Sport Bild: "Sebastian has more experience and is calmer than Lewis.

"It will be difficult for Lewis to turn it around because Vettel is so hungry to succeed again."

Another former F1 driver, Marc Surer, agreed: "Vettel is someone who is discouraged by a bad car, but when he has a good car, he is incredible.

"Also, with his family-driven lifestyle, he has fewer fluctuations than Hamilton."

Vettel is currently 25 points clear of Hamilton at the top of the driver rankings.

Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
TeamPoints
1Ferrari196
2Mercedes179
3Red Bull97
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes20
7Renault14
8Haas14
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari129
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes104
3Valtteri BottasMercedes75
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari67
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull52
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
10Esteban OconForce India19
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas9
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
 