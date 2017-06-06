F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart tips Sebastian Vettel to win a fifth world championship in 2017.

So far in 2017, the title battle has been a two-team, two-driver scrap between Ferrari's Vettel and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

Stewart told Sport Bild: "Sebastian has more experience and is calmer than Lewis.

"It will be difficult for Lewis to turn it around because Vettel is so hungry to succeed again."

Another former F1 driver, Marc Surer, agreed: "Vettel is someone who is discouraged by a bad car, but when he has a good car, he is incredible.

"Also, with his family-driven lifestyle, he has fewer fluctuations than Hamilton."

Vettel is currently 25 points clear of Hamilton at the top of the driver rankings.