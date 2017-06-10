Mika Salo: 'Valtteri Bottas getting under Lewis Hamilton's skin'

Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas is getting under Lewis Hamilton's skin at Mercedes, according to Mika Salo.
After Nico Rosberg's retirement, Bottas was drafted into the Mercedes lineup from Williams and won his first grand prix recently in Russia. Then in Monaco, Hamilton notably struggled.

"Valtteri is driving really well at the moment," former Ferrari driver Salo told Finnish newspaper Ilta Sanomat.

"He is scoring points and starting to get under Lewis Hamilton's skin.

"But he is doing exactly as I expected him to do. He will certainly be able to pick up a few more wins this year."

Bottas currently has 75 points to Hamilton's 104.

