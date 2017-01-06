Nico Rosberg to remain Mercedes ambassador?

Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg celebrates on the podium after winning the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in Manama on April 3, 2016
© AFP
Nico Rosberg looks set to stay with Mercedes as a brand ambassador.
Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 at 08:48 UK

Nico Rosberg looks set to stay with Mercedes as a brand ambassador.

The German shocked the F1 world just five days after winning his first world championship late last year by announcing his retirement.

Rosberg has now been spotted on social media apparently refuelling a Ferrari 'LaFerrari' supercar, prompting wild speculation that he might be about to leave the Mercedes brand.

However, Rosberg explained to Germany's Auto Bild: "That is me [in the photo], but unfortunately the car belongs to a buddy who was paying for fuel."

The report says that Rosberg is likely to remain a Mercedes brand ambassador in 2017, when he will officially be the sport's reigning world champion.

Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 14, 2016
