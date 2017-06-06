Pirelli's Mario Isola plays down 'Italian mystery'

Mario Isola plays down rumours of an 'Italian' conspiracy to help Ferrari dominate in 2017.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 12:49 UK

Mario Isola has played down rumours of an 'Italian' conspiracy to help Ferrari dominate in 2017.

Mercedes's Toto Wolff spoke recently about an "Italian mystery", regarding how well this year's Ferrari works on the similarly Italian-made wide slicks.

Pirelli chief Isola told the Italian publication F1Sport: "On the 'Italian mystery', I have spoken with Wolff several times.

"He just said that Ferrari has learned to use the tyres better than Mercedes is able to do so at the moment.

"Ferrari has developed a very balanced car, in a year where the secret is to be able to have both the front and the rear tyres in the working window."

Isola said that Pirelli worked hard to develop tyres that are 'easy' for all the teams to use, but he also admitted: "It is not easy, but Formula 1 is not easy.

"It is a sport with the highest technology, and this year every hundredth of a second counts when two teams are so close."

Ferrari lead Mercedes by 17 points in the constructor standings ahead of the weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.

Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
Read Next:
Vettel benefiting from 'meticulous' approach
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mario Isola, Toto Wolff, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Mercedes News
Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
Toto Wolff: 'Sebastian Vettel benefiting from meticulous approach'
 Sports Mole logo
Pirelli's Mario Isola plays down 'Italian mystery'
 Sir Jackie Stewart walks in the paddock during previews to the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 17, 2015
Jackie Stewart tips Sebastian Vettel to beat Lewis Hamilton in 2017
Wolff: 'Ferrari 16 weeks ahead with 2017 car'Result: Ferrari's Vettel claims Monaco Grand PrixHamilton 'too old' for MotoGP switchKimi Raikkonen claims pole in MonacoWolff: 'Some F1 tracks like car parks'
Wolff tips Hamilton to stay after 2018Wolff hints at same drivers for 2018Wolff: 'Sponsor enabled Bottas switch'Hamilton: 'Ferrari have caught up on starts'Lauda: 'Vettel, Hamilton's rivals can't keep up'
> Mercedes Homepage
More Ferrari News
Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
Toto Wolff: 'Sebastian Vettel benefiting from meticulous approach'
 Sports Mole logo
Pirelli's Mario Isola plays down 'Italian mystery'
 Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and Ferrari walks across the paddock during practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 17, 2015
Mika Salo: 'No good candidates to replace Kimi Raikkonen'
Ecclestone: 'Ferrari have better car'Wolff: 'Tyre situation an Italian mystery'Salo: 'Raikkonen basically Ferrari number two'Wolff sympathises amid Ferrari controversyWolff: 'Ferrari 16 weeks ahead with 2017 car'
Alesi: 'Ferrari did not favour Vettel'Lauda: 'Vettel on pole for 2017 title'Hamilton: 'Raikkonen now Ferrari number two'Result: Ferrari's Vettel claims Monaco Grand PrixKimi Raikkonen claims pole in Monaco
> Ferrari Homepage



TeamPoints
1Ferrari196
2Mercedes179
3Red Bull97
4Force India53
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes20
7Renault14
8Haas14
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari129
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes104
3Valtteri BottasMercedes75
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari67
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull52
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India34
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
9Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
10Esteban OconForce India19
11Nico HulkenbergRenault14
12Romain GrosjeanHaas9
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
17Marcus EricssonSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
 