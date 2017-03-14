Niki Lauda: 'Tough year awaits Mercedes'

Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
© Getty Images
Mercedes are looking ahead to a "tough year", according to team chairman and Formula 1 legend Niki Lauda.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 08:11 UK

Mercedes are looking ahead to a "tough year", according to team chairman and Formula 1 legend Niki Lauda.

Lewis Hamilton said in Barcelona last week that although Ferrari appear strong, the Italian team could be "bluffing" and in fact be even faster in 2017.

Sebastian Vettel is quoted by Bild as saying: "Our car is certainly better than last year.

"But Mercedes have traditionally slowed down in tests and then fly at the races. They are still the ones to beat."

Indeed, many others agree that Mercedes are also bluffing, and will emerge in Melbourne with a car capable of winning a fourth consecutive world championship.

"Everyone is saying that if you look at the past, Mercedes will win again," Lauda told German broadcaster RTL.

"But these are naive people. I think we have a tough year ahead of us.

"At the moment, no one can say who will be in front in Melbourne. But the field is definitely closer together."

The 2017 calendar kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix next Sunday.

Pascal Wehrlein of Germany and Manor poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
Read Next:
Wehrlein explains blacked-out Mercedes logo
>
View our homepages for Niki Lauda, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Mercedes News
Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Niki Lauda: 'Tough year awaits Mercedes'
 Pascal Wehrlein of Germany and Manor poses for a portrait during day one of F1 winter testing at Circuit de Catalunya on March 1, 2016
Pascal Wehrlein explains blacked-out Mercedes logo
 Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
Toto Wolff: 'Valtteri Bottas must get up to speed quickly'
Lauda: 'Hamilton faster than Bottas'Bottas: 'Barcelona test win not important'Toto Wolff admits Ferrari 'really fast'Marko: 'Mercedes still ahead of rivals'Wehrlein not dwelling on missed Merc seat
Alonso: 'Mercedes wanted a Bottas or a Wehrlein'Wolff 'not worried' amid suspension rowBottas has 'no problem' with sharing telemetryMercedes to test 'shark fin' in BarcelonaMercedes to keep 'driver rules' in 2017
> Mercedes Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0
 