Nico Hulkenberg tips Ferrari for title

Nico Hulkenberg of Germany and Sauber F1 walks in the paddock before the Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 25, 2013
© Getty Images
Nico Hulkenberg hails the fight at the top of Formula 1 this year.
Nico Hulkenberg has hailed the fight at the top of Formula 1 this year.

The German is impressing after switching to the renewed and improving French works team Renault for 2017, but he admitted that his eye has also been on the exciting fight for the title.

"Not for a long time have the top two teams been so close together," Hulkenberg told Germany's Sport1. "It's a very good battle for Formula 1.

"Mercedes has been consistently at the highest level for years, but I'm extremely impressed with Ferrari at the moment.

"They've built a super car and that's why I'm going to tip Ferrari.

"But both teams are in a position to win. Who will ultimately become world champion is impossible to predict."

The teams go into this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix with just one point between them.

More Mercedes News
Mercedes admit Ferrari 'still ahead'
 Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
Sebastian Vettel has Mercedes 'pre-agreement'?
More Ferrari News
 Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
Sebastian Vettel has Mercedes 'pre-agreement'?
More Renault News
 Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda arrives in the paddock before final practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on November 28, 2015
Renault boss plays down Fernando Alonso reports
 Sergey Sirotkin stands in the pits during the second practice session at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza on September 6, 2013
More Fridays planned for Renault's Sergey Sirotkin
TeamPoints
1Mercedes136
2Ferrari135
3Red Bull57
4Force India31
5Williams-Mercedes18
6Toro Rosso13
7Haas8
8Renault6
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari86
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes73
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Max VerstappenRed Bull35
6Daniel RicciardoRed Bull22
7Sergio PerezForce India22
8Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso11
10Esteban OconForce India9
11Nico HulkenbergRenault6
12Romain GrosjeanHaas4
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
15Pascal WehrleinSauber0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
19Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 