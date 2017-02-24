Mercedes to test 'shark fin' in Barcelona

Mercedes will add a 'shark fin' to their newly-launched 2017 car for the forthcoming official testing in Barcelona.

Mercedes will add a 'shark fin' to their newly-launched 2017 car for the forthcoming official testing in Barcelona.

When the W08 was launched at Silverstone on Thursday, it was notable that - unlike the similarly-revealed Williams, Sauber, Williams and Renault - it was missing an engine cover 'shark fin'.

However, Mercedes's technical boss Aldo Costa said: "Yes, we will also put a fin behind the airbox.

"As beautiful as the car may look now, it would be negligent if we did not play through all the possibilities. We will bring new things to the car every day," he is quoted as saying by Auto Motor und Sport.

Indeed, even during its allowed 'filming' run on Thursday, Valtteri Bottas was at the wheel when a novel 'T-wing' was fitted just ahead of the rear wing.

Costa is quoted by Marca sports newspaper as saying: "We are looking at that solution, but we will also look at the shark fin in Barcelona."

The 2017 calendar kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix in March.