Mercedes to keep 'driver rules' in 2017

Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
© Getty Images
Mercedes will continue to have written 'rules of engagement' for the battle between its F1 drivers.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 24, 2017 at 07:55 UK

Mercedes will continue to have written 'rules of engagement' for the battle between their Formula 1 drivers.

In recent years, the acrimony between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg meant that detailed guidelines about their on-track battles was enshrined in what became known in the paddock as 'the bible'.

Yet even with retiring Rosberg's replacement by Finn Valtteri Bottas, it has emerged that those rules will continue to apply.

"We have an internal paper that has grown with our experience over the years," team boss Toto Wolff told German broadcaster RTL.

He is also quoted by The Times as saying: "We are maybe going to call it differently and trim it a little bit, add the bits that were missing, but not make it a complex regulation.

"We have to see how the season gets started. It might be completely different in terms of the dynamics between the drivers and the dynamic with other teams. But the basic concept stays."

The 2017 season begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 26.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
Read Next:
Hamilton: 'Zero problems with Bottas'
>
View our homepages for Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, Valtteri Bottas, Toto Wolff, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Mercedes News
Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
Toto Wolff 'not worried' amid suspension row
 Sports Mole logo
Mercedes to test 'shark fin' in Barcelona
 Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
Mercedes to keep 'driver rules' in 2017
Bottas has 'no problem' with sharing telemetryBottas to heed Hakkinen's title-winning adviceFather: 'Too early for Verstappen title in 2017'Hamilton: 'Zero problems with Bottas'Mercedes confirm new tech boss Allison
Bottas plays down €8m salary reportsBottas: 'Hamilton welcomed me to team'Bottas not settling for second placeBottas targets beating Hamilton to 2017 titleLauda: 'No bluffing in 2017 test season'
> Mercedes Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0
 