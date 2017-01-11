Mercedes deny Valtteri Bottas announcement date set

Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Mercedes deny reports that they have set a date for the announcement of Lewis Hamilton's teammate for 2017.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 08:13 UK

Mercedes have denied reports that they have set a date for the announcement of Lewis Hamilton's teammate for 2017.

Amid suggestions Nico Rosberg's replacement will definitely be Valtteri Bottas, Spanish sports daily AS said that the German team already know exactly when they will make the news official - January 23, a month before the new car is launched.

However, a Mercedes spokesman dismissed the report.

"The Spanish media does not have any links with the team, so this date is simply invented," he said.

Finnish broadcaster MTV also quotes the Mercedes spokesman as saying that while an announcement date has not been set, the news will be revealed as soon as it is decided.

Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Read Next:
Wolff: 'Bottas a possibility for 2017'
>
View our homepages for Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, Valtteri Bottas, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Mercedes News
Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Mercedes deny Valtteri Bottas announcement date set
 Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg celebrates on the podium after winning the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in Manama on April 3, 2016
Nico Rosberg to remain Mercedes ambassador?
 Nico Rosberg of Mercedes during practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 29, 2016
Mercedes to launch 2017 car in February
Wolff: 'Bottas a possibility for 2017'Red Bull did not consider Sainz releaseWilliams part company with Pat SymondsHamilton wants to keep same crewSainz says no Mercedes move for 2017
Lauda: 'Driver call could take until February'Vettel emerging as Mercedes favourite for 2018Brawn: 'Mercedes will be strong again in 2017'Rosberg backs Wehrlein for 2017 seatRosberg defends decision after Lauda criticism
> Mercedes Homepage


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0