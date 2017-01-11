Mercedes deny reports that they have set a date for the announcement of Lewis Hamilton's teammate for 2017.

Amid suggestions Nico Rosberg's replacement will definitely be Valtteri Bottas, Spanish sports daily AS said that the German team already know exactly when they will make the news official - January 23, a month before the new car is launched.

However, a Mercedes spokesman dismissed the report.

"The Spanish media does not have any links with the team, so this date is simply invented," he said.

Finnish broadcaster MTV also quotes the Mercedes spokesman as saying that while an announcement date has not been set, the news will be revealed as soon as it is decided.