Mercedes defend removal of Michael Schumacher branding

Nico Rosberg of Mercedes during practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 29, 2016
© Getty Images
Mercedes defended their decision to remove the 'KeepFightingMichael' hashtag branding from the livery of their F1 car.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 08:50 UK

Mercedes have defended their decision to remove the 'KeepFightingMichael' hashtag branding from the livery of their Formula 1 car.

Ever since former team driver Michael Schumacher's horror skiing crash and brain injuries some years ago, Mercedes have published the supportive message on their car.

However, some fans have noted with dismay that the 2017 silver car does not feature the Schumacher branding.

A team spokesman told German newspaper Bild: "It was removed to free the way for future usage of the message.

"Now, 'Keep Fighting' is an initiative founded at the end of 2016 to encourage people based on Michael's legendary fighting spirit.

"Mercedes and the family of Michael Schumacher will work together on a variety of common activities which will be communicated in time," the spokesman added.

Schumacher won seven world championships before his retirement in 2012.

Valtteri Bottas of Williams during previews ahead of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on March 31, 2016
Valtteri Bottas of Williams during previews ahead of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on March 31, 2016
Valtteri Bottas 'won't panic' if Lewis Hamilton faster
 Nico Rosberg of Mercedes during practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 29, 2016
Mercedes defend removal of Michael Schumacher branding
 Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Niki Lauda: 'Tough year awaits Mercedes'
