Helmut Marko: 'Mercedes interested in Sebastian Vettel'

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 20, 2015
© Getty Images
Sebastian Vettel will be on Mercedes' list when the great German team comes to thinking about the 2018 driver lineup, according to Helmut Marko.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 09:08 UK

Sebastian Vettel will be on Mercedes's list when the German team comes to thinking about the 2018 driver lineup, according to Red Bull's Dr Helmut Marko.

Marko brought the German driver into Formula 1 and guided him to four world championships before Vettel subsequently switched to Ferrari, but although hopes are high for 2017, the great Italian team's results have not been up to scratch until now.

"Vettel is one of the best and the smartest in the field," 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve told Germany's Auto Bild.

"But 2017 will be a decisive year for him."

However, some think that Vettel was actually equalled or even bettered on a personal level in 2016 by his teammate, Kimi Raikkonen.

"Frankly, Sebastian's results from 2016 did not reflect his class," former boss Marko insisted. "There were some races where he would have done much better if he just wasn't unlucky.

"Now, he will definitely try to be successful and in the end decide what will be the best for him personally."

Marko thinks that Mercedes signing Valtteri Bottas only for 2017, amid the expiring contracts of Vettel and Fernando Alonso, will have been no coincidence.

"Mercedes will be interested in them for 2018," he agrees.

The 2017 championship gets under way this weekend in Melbourne.

Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Read Next:
Lauda: 'Teams wanted shark fins for sponsors'
>
View our homepages for Sebastian Vettel, Helmut Marko, Jacques Villeneuve, Kimi Raikkonen, Valtteri Bottas, Fernando Alonso, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Mercedes News
Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 20, 2015
Helmut Marko: 'Mercedes interested in Sebastian Vettel'
 Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
Toto Wolff: 'Lewis Hamilton relationship better'
 Nico Rosberg leaves the stage behind Lewis Hamilton during a press conference for the kickoff of the new Formula 1 season in Fellbach, south-western Germany, on March 11, 2016
Toto Wolff: 'Nico Rosberg-Lewis Hamilton relationship negative'
Wolff carries 'lucky injury' into 2017Lauda denies Mercedes eyeing Vettel for 2018Lauda: 'Teams wanted shark fins for sponsors'Wehrlein settles for 'patience' over top F1 seatMercedes defend removal of Schumacher branding
Bottas 'won't panic' if Hamilton fasterNiki Lauda: 'Tough year awaits Mercedes'Wehrlein explains blacked-out Mercedes logoWolff: 'Bottas must get up to speed quickly'Lauda: 'Hamilton faster than Bottas'
> Mercedes Homepage
More Red Bull News
Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 20, 2015
Helmut Marko: 'Mercedes interested in Sebastian Vettel'
 Max Verstappen poses for a photo on January 2, 2017
Max Verstappen plays down early race wins in 2017
 Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Niki Lauda: 'Teams wanted shark fins for sponsors'
Ricciardo: 'Vettel can be strongest in 2017'Marko: 'Drivers to keep saving fuel in 2017'Marko: 'Mercedes still ahead of rivals'Horner: 'Rivals rejected shark fin ban'Marko: 'Verstappen ready for F1 title'
Marko: 'Sainz is Red Bull reserve driver'Father: 'Too early for Verstappen title in 2017'Renault promising Spanish GP engine boostVerstappen not eyeing youngest F1 champion recordMarko would have taken Wehrlein 'risk'
> Red Bull Homepage
More Ferrari News
Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 20, 2015
Helmut Marko: 'Mercedes interested in Sebastian Vettel'
 Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Niki Lauda denies Mercedes eyeing Sebastian Vettel for 2018
 Flavio Briatore F1 formula 1
Flavio Briatore not excited by Ferrari test form
Gene: 'Ferrari had best test season ever'Lauda: 'Hamilton faster than Bottas'Lauda: 'Ferrari faster than Mercedes'Marchionne: 'Ferrari must be unbeatable again'Giovinazzi says 2017 priority is Ferrari
Marchionne: 'New Ferrari huge step forward'Montezemolo: 'Ferrari's 2017 approach risky'Prost: 'Ferrari won't win 2017 title'Marchionne 'not falling in trap' of bold targetsGiovinazzi not denying Friday practice rumours
> Ferrari Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
 