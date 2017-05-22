Niki Lauda would 'veto' McLaren-Mercedes deal

Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Niki Lauda says that he would "veto" a supply of customer Mercedes engines for struggling former F1 grandee McLaren.
Niki Lauda has said that he would "veto" a supply of customer Mercedes engines for struggling former F1 grandee McLaren.

Although consistently denied, persistent rumours have said that the beleaguered British team's patience with Honda is finally up.

Yet Toto Wolff, the Mercedes chief, denies that the solution will be as simple as a reunion of the old McLaren-Mercedes name.

"It's important for Formula 1 that Honda remains," he said. "I have no doubt that they will solve their problems."

Mercedes team chairman Lauda's denial is even clearer.

When asked about a potential McLaren-Mercedes deal, he told Auto Motor und Sport: "I would veto it. Two years ago, I pleaded for us to give Red Bull our engines.

"But I wouldn't do it today. We have to concentrate fully on our duel with Ferrari rather than upgrading another of our rivals."

A McLaren-Mercedes deal also seems to have been ruled out by the sporting regulations, which require engine changes for the following season to be registered with the FIA by May 15.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
