Niki Lauda not commenting on McLaren engine rumours

Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Niki Lauda dodges speculation that Mercedes could step in to help McLaren solve their performance crisis.
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 09:13 UK

Niki Lauda has dodged speculation that Mercedes could step in to help McLaren solve their performance crisis.

Rumours swept the Melbourne paddock last weekend that, now into their third disappointing season with works engine partner and sponsor Honda, McLaren are finally looking for the exit.

It is speculated that Eric Boullier is behind a plan to offload the Honda deal to Sauber, and tie up a return to customer Mercedes power for McLaren - perhaps even within this season.

"I cannot comment on this because I do not know about it," Mercedes team chairman Lauda is quoted as saying by Germany's Sport1.

In Melbourne, Mercedes chief Toto Wolff was also asked about the McLaren rumours but would not comment except to say he wants a "level playing field" in F1 as well as multiple manufacturers on the grid.

Yet one theory is that Honda have now acknowledged their major design error with the 2017 power unit, and are rushing to introduce a new concept in the next two months.

"In two months, around the Monaco Grand Prix, Honda hopes to have a new engine," former F1 test driver Bas Leinders told Belgian news agency Sporza.

However, amid signs that the Spaniard's long patience is also now up, Fernando Alonso does not sound optimistic.

"There has to be a miracle from god to help us - something more than we are doing at the moment," he is quoted as saying by Spanish sports daily AS.

McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne and Alonso finished 13th and 14th respectively in Melbourne.

Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Lauda: 'Bottas the right driver for Mercedes'
TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 