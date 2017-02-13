Niki Lauda: 'No bluffing in 2017 test season'

Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
© Getty Images
Valtteri Bottas is pushing hard to be ready for the 2017 season, according to Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 08:44 UK

Valtteri Bottas is pushing hard to be ready for the 2017 season, according to Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda.

The Finn Bottas was Mercedes's eleventh-hour pick to replace the suddenly-retired world champion Nico Rosberg for 2017.

"I'm always on the phone with Bottas," Lauda told Swiss newspaper Blick. "He wants to know everything, which is motivating me as well. He is getting full support from all of us."

After Mercedes won the last three titles, Formula 1 is all change for 2017, with wider tyres and much faster cars set to fill the grid.

Lauda said that the picture will start to emerge from the second Barcelona test.

"The first four days in Barcelona will be getting to know the new regulations," he said. "Then the four-day break will be to make updates.

"Then at the second test, no-one will bluff anymore because we will all want to know where we stand before Melbourne.

"The first three races are on totally different tracks, so by then we will know where we are heading."

Lauda said that he has seen the broad shape of the 2017 Mercedes car and he was "immediately enthusiastic".

"The fans will surely like what they see," he added.

The first grand prix of 2017 takes place in Melbourne on March 26.

Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Read Next:
Bottas hits back at Hamilton 'career killer' jibe
>
View our homepages for Niki Lauda, Valtteri Bottas, Nico Rosberg, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Mercedes News
Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Valtteri Bottas targets beating Lewis Hamilton to 2017 title
 Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Niki Lauda: 'No bluffing in 2017 test season'
 Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Valtteri Bottas hits back at Anthony Hamilton 'career killer' jibe
Wolff sure Mercedes drivers will get alongHamilton's father issues warning to BottasBriatore: 'Alonso-Mercedes rumours baseless'Rosberg wanted Alonso to replace himLauda: 'Mercedes can assess Bottas after four races'
Wolff: 'F1 must not give up on hybrid engines'Bottas: 'I can deal with Mercedes pressure'Wolff admits Bottas rivals on 2018 radarWolff unsure Bottas can beat HamiltonWolff: 'Seat may have destroyed Wehrlein'
> Mercedes Homepage


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0