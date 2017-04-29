Niki Lauda denies that Mercedes are tossing up between a future in F1 or the all-electric open-wheeler series Formula E.

As F1 starts the process of planning for the new engine rules beyond 2020, it is notable that Mercedes have reserved a place for the future in the ever more popular and relevant electric series.

However, Mercedes team chairman Lauda told Speed Week: "We [reserved the place] for strategic reasons.

"But we will continue to be in Formula 1. [Formula E] is not under discussion for us as an alternative to Formula 1."

The current F1 campaign continues tomorrow with the Russian Grand Prix.