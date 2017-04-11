Niki Lauda: 'Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel battle to be season-long'

Niki Lauda thinks that Formula 1 is heading for a season-long battle between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 09:26 UK

Niki Lauda has said that he thinks Formula 1 is heading for a season-long battle between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

For the first time in the 'power unit' era, Mercedes has a genuine championship challenger this year in the form of a resurgent Ferrari.

Hamilton and Vettel have each won a race and finished second so far, and Mercedes team chairman Lauda told Bild: "I am afraid that this duel will last the whole season.

"Sure, that's great for the fans, but I would not have had a problem if it had continued like it had for the last few years."

Indeed, Ferrari's Vettel won the opening salvo in Melbourne, but triple world champion Hamilton bounced back with victory in China.

"I was relieved," Lauda admitted. "I'm glad we now have our first race win under the new rules."

Now, attention is turning to struggling Red Bull, after Max Verstappen pulled off a spectacular podium finish in Shanghai last weekend.

"Max's performance was impressive," Lauda admitted, "but I do not think Red Bull really got any closer."

Next up is the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton stands in the paddock during a press conference at the Circuit de Catalunya on February 25, 2016
TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 