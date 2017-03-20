Niki Lauda denies Mercedes eyeing Sebastian Vettel for 2018

Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
© Getty Images
Niki Lauda is heading to Australia denying rumours that Mercedes are lining up a tilt to sign Sebastian Vettel.
Last Updated: Monday, March 20, 2017 at 09:07 UK

The German team does not deny that Nico Rosberg's successor, Valtteri Bottas, was given a mere one-year deal so that a bigger name might be signed up for 2018, but F1 legend Lauda does deny that the big plan is to lure German Vettel from Ferrari.

"That is not our plan - I must say that quite clearly," the triple world champion and Mercedes team chairman told the Austrian broadcaster ORF.

"We're going to start with Bottas and [Lewis] Hamilton and see how it goes."

The season-opening Australian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday.

