Lewis Hamilton says that he recovered quickly from the disappointment of losing last year's world championship.

Lewis Hamilton has said that he recovered quickly from the disappointment of losing last year's world championship.

After a season-long battle, the triple world champion's long-time Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg finally broke through for a title win, and promptly retired.

Asked what he thinks of the German today, Hamilton is quoted by Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Nothing.

"We were teammates, we worked together for a few years and now he's retired. I wish him the best.

"Last year I lost the title, but I beat him on the number of wins. I was proud because I didn't give up until the end, like always."

Hamilton is currently jostling with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel for the lead in the driver standings, with the German 13 points ahead.