Lewis Hamilton thinks 'nothing' about Nico Rosberg

Lewis Hamilton has said that he recovered quickly from the disappointment of losing last year's world championship.

After a season-long battle, the triple world champion's long-time Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg finally broke through for a title win, and promptly retired.

Asked what he thinks of the German today, Hamilton is quoted by Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Nothing.

"We were teammates, we worked together for a few years and now he's retired. I wish him the best.

"Last year I lost the title, but I beat him on the number of wins. I was proud because I didn't give up until the end, like always."

Hamilton is currently jostling with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel for the lead in the driver standings, with the German 13 points ahead.

