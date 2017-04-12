Lewis Hamilton 'right' to respect Sebastian Vettel battle more

Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
© Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton respects his new battle with Sebastian Vettel more than his acrimonious former scrap with now retired world champion Nico Rosberg, suggests Niki Lauda.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 11:27 UK

Ever since Rosberg decided to quit F1, Hamilton has been giving hints that he does not fully acknowledge the retired German's talent.

"Well, this is the first time he has won in 18 years, so it's not a surprise that he decided to stop," the Briton said just after Rosberg made his announcement late last year.

Now, with Hamilton and Ferrari's Vettel tied after two races in 2017, Hamilton suggests that he much prefers battling against the German wearing red.

"The scenario I'm in right now - fighting against a four-time world champion - the ultimate fighter always wants to go up against the best battle that he can have," he said.

"Because then when you come out on top, it's just so much more satisfying."

Lauda told Germany's Sky: "This is, of course, a shot against Nico.

"Now he fights against someone who has won several world championship titles, of course he plays this up and enjoys it. That's his right.

"Maybe I'm wrong, but I believe this (Vettel battle) has freed him."

Indeed, he suggested that after years of intra-team acrimony with Rosberg, Hamilton is now relishing a fight with another driver and a better atmosphere within Mercedes.

"Lewis is getting along really well with Valtteri - the two harmonise and motivate each other," said Lauda.

Hamilton and Vettel share the lead at the top of the drivers' rankings with 43 points apiece.

Lewis Hamilton stands in the paddock during a press conference at the Circuit de Catalunya on February 25, 2016
TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 