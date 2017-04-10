Lewis Hamilton predicts 'closest' fight with Sebastian Vettel

Lewis Hamilton says that he expects this season to be the "closest fight" he has experienced in Formula 1.
Monday, April 10, 2017

Formula 1 heads to the third race of the season with a genuine championship battle between Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel now shaping up.

The pair have each won a grand prix and finished second so far in 2017, with one analysis saying that the Ferrari is better in warmer conditions while the Mercedes prefers the cold.

"The cold helped us here," Hamilton admitted after winning in China.

However, his boss Toto Wolff insisted: "I don't see a pattern so far."

Hamilton continued after Shanghai: "It is very, very close.

"There were times when Sebastian put laps in and it was hard to match it. Then there were other times in the race when I was quicker.

"It's going to be one of the closest if not the closest fight I've experienced."

The season continues with the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend.

Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 