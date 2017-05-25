Lewis Hamilton has admitted that Ferrari have caught up with Mercedes's race start technology in 2017.
Mercedes entered the season with field-leading technology for the race starts, but a reporter told Hamilton in Monaco that Ferrari have now copied that approach.
Asked if the German team have lost their advantage, Hamilton said: "I don't know if we've lost it. [Barcelona] was just one race.
"If you look at the averages of all the cars, we have had the best starts so far this season.
"So as a team we are the leaders, but definitely in the last race Ferrari was a little bit stronger. But I think the last race also showed that the start isn't everything."
Hamilton trails championship-leading Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari by six points heading into the Monaco Grand Prix.