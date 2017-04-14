Lewis Hamilton doesn't want 'team orders'

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
© Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton says that he does not want 'number one' status at Mercedes.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 at 09:22 UK

Lewis Hamilton has said that he does not want 'number one' status at Mercedes.

Some have said that, even after just two races in 2017, the pecking order with triple world champion Hamilton ahead of new teammate Valtteri Bottas is already clear.

"It [team orders] happens at Ferrari and it has for many, many years," Hamilton, jointly leading the championship with Sebastian Vettel, told Finnish broadcaster MTV.

"But it won't happen with us. And I don't want it to happen.

"I think I can manage without a decision like that."

However, it is evident that while Kimi Raikkonen is under pressure at Ferrari, clear 'number two' status is not something that has been given to the Finn so far.

That was obvious in China, when Vettel had to overtake the sister red car without an order.

"It is still too early to give such orders," former Ferrari team manager Daniele Audetto told Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"But [Raikkonen] should have understood for himself that in that situation he should move over."

The championship continues on Sunday with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Read Next:
Valtteri Bottas: "No hurry or panic"
>
View our homepages for Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen, Daniele Audetto, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Mercedes News
Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Valtteri Bottas: "No hurry or panic"
 Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
Lewis Hamilton doesn't want 'team orders'
 Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Lewis Hamilton 'right' to respect Sebastian Vettel battle more
Marchionne not hitting back at Lauda jibeLauda: 'Hamilton-Vettel battle to be season-long'Hamilton predicts 'closest' fight with VettelResult: Lewis Hamilton dominates Chinese Grand PrixLewis Hamilton claims pole in China
Toto Wolff: 'F1 open to rule changes'Hamilton worried about Pirelli wets in ChinaWolff plays down Melbourne defeatRicciardo: 'Mercedes still quicker than Ferrari'Berger thinks Mercedes still ahead
> Mercedes Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 