Lewis Hamilton: 'Fernando Alonso contract talks like chess'

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes walks in the paddock during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
© Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton says that Fernando Alonso's forthcoming deliberations and negotiations about 2018 will be like "a game of chess".
Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 15:43 UK

The Spanish Grand Prix winner was asked by the Spanish broadcaster Movistar to comment on the high-profile struggles of Alonso, who switched from Ferrari to the ill-fated McLaren-Honda project three years ago.

"F1 is an unusual sport," Hamilton said.

"You can be the best prepared, the fittest, the most talented and still have nothing. It's terrible and something that I don't like about the sport."

The Mercedes driver added that an out-of-contract top driver like Alonso finding the right seat "is like a game of chess".

"You have to make your moves with diligence and care, taking the right decisions at the right time to be in the right place at the right time," added Hamilton.

The championship continues next weekend with the Monaco Grand Prix, although Alonso will skip the race in favour of competing in the Indy 500.

Fernando Alonso of McLaren-Honda during previews ahead of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on March 31, 2016
TeamPoints
1Mercedes136
2Ferrari135
3Red Bull57
4Force India31
5Williams-Mercedes18
6Toro Rosso13
7Haas8
8Renault6
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari86
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes73
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Max VerstappenRed Bull35
6Daniel RicciardoRed Bull22
7Sergio PerezForce India22
8Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso11
10Esteban OconForce India9
11Nico HulkenbergRenault6
12Romain GrosjeanHaas4
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
15Pascal WehrleinSauber0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
19Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 