Lewis Hamilton admits wanting new Mercedes deal

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
© Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton confirms reports that he wants to sign a new Mercedes contract.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 12:52 UK

Lewis Hamilton has confirmed reports that he wants to sign a new Mercedes contract.

After the reports emerged recently, team boss Toto Wolff said that while he wants the triple world champion to stay, he will delay the talks until after the close battle for the 2017 world championship is over.

Hamilton said at Monza: "I plan to extend with the team, which we will do at some point in the second half of the season or towards the end of the year.

"I know Toto said that we will wait until the end of the season because that is what I like to do. There is no rush, and I still have another year, so we still have a lot of time."

Hamilton's comments come just a week after the Ferrari contract of his championship rival, Sebastian Vettel, was extended by three years.

"In the plan that I have coming up - with the five or six years that I have left in the sport - that piece in the puzzle is now in place so it makes my decision moving forwards a lot easier," Hamilton said.

Mercedes looks set to also extend the contract of Hamilton's current teammate, but the British driver denied that he needs Valtteri Bottas's help to win the title.

"I've never asked for that. It's up to Toto to decide when the right time [for team orders] has come," he said.

"I prefer to win when I have to fight honestly for it. Valtteri has had a very good season and when he has beaten me, he was faster than me."

Hamilton has been with Mercedes since 2013.

Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Read Next:
Lauda: 'Bottas should be number two now'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Mercedes News
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
Lewis Hamilton admits wanting new Mercedes deal
 Mercedes GP Team Principal Ross Brawn attends the official press conference following practice for the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Autodromo di Monza on September 6, 2013
Ross Brawn happy with Sebastian Vettel-Lewis Hamilton battle
 Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
Niki Lauda hints Mercedes to keep Lewis Hamilton
Lauda: 'Bottas should be number two now'Wolff: 'No Hamilton contract talks this season'Wolff plays down safety car conspiracyHamilton hails team after Belgium winResult: Lewis Hamilton wins Belgian Grand Prix
Lauda: 'Mercedes may re-think team orders issue'Rosberg: 'Rivals more consistent than Hamilton'Rosberg: 'Bottas the perfect driver'Bottas has no 'plan B' for 2018Mercedes deny Wolff furious after Hungary
> Mercedes Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes357
2Ferrari318
3Red Bull184
4Force India101
5Williams-Mercedes41
6Toro Rosso39
7Haas29
8Renault26
9McLaren11
10Sauber5
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari202
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes188
3Valtteri BottasMercedes169
4Daniel RicciardoRed Bull117
5Kimi RaikkonenFerrari116
6Max VerstappenRed Bull67
7Sergio PerezForce India56
8Esteban OconForce India45
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso35
10Nico HulkenbergRenault26
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes23
12Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes18
13Romain GrosjeanHaas18
14Kevin MagnussenHaas11
15Fernando AlonsoMcLaren10
16Pascal WehrleinSauber5
17Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
19Marcus EricssonSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
23Paul di RestaWilliams-Mercedes0
 