Father: 'Too early for Max Verstappen title in 2017'

Max Verstappen poses for a photo on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Max Verstappen's father plays down the 19-year-old Dutchman's chances of winning the world championship in 2017.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 08:46 UK

Max Verstappen's father has played down the 19-year-old Dutchman's chances of winning the world championship in 2017.

Red Bull is tipped to be Mercedes' closest challenger this year as the sport's technical rules change significantly, and Verstappen has been marked out as an obvious title winner of the future.

Yet Max's father Jos, who also raced in Formula 1, thinks that it is "too early" for the championship this year.

"Of course there is talk of a world title," the 44-year-old former Benetton driver said, "but my personal opinion is that it is still a year too early."

However, Red Bull themselves are confident that Adrian Newey can ace the new aerodynamic rules, and team boss Christian Horner thinks that Renault is now ready to step up to Mercedes's level of engine performance.

"They have had a big winter," he said, referring to the French carmaker whose power units are rebranded as Tag-Heuer for Red Bull.

Jos Verstappen agrees that 2017 should be a good year for the energy drink-owned outfit.

"Last year Max won in Spain, so hopefully he can win more races this year. I would like to see three or four, and I think it's possible," he told Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport Totaal.

"Red Bull has always been strong with new rules, and with the information that I have, I think it looks really good."

Jos said recently that Max has been training so hard that he is "exhausted" in the evenings.

Verstappen snr adds now: "He has put on three or four kilos, mainly in muscle mass. You can see it on his neck and arms.

"He is training really hard, but he had to because the cars will be much faster, especially in the corners."

The 2017 championship begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 26.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
Read Next:
Hamilton: 'Zero problems with Bottas'
>
View our homepages for Max Verstappen, Jos Verstappen, Adrian Newey, Christian Horner, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Mercedes News
Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Valtteri Bottas to heed Mika Hakkinen's title-winning advice
 Max Verstappen poses for a photo on January 2, 2017
Father: 'Too early for Max Verstappen title in 2017'
 Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
Lewis Hamilton: 'Zero problems with Valtteri Bottas'
Mercedes confirm new tech boss AllisonBottas plays down €8m salary reportsBottas: 'Hamilton welcomed me to team'Bottas not settling for second placeBottas targets beating Hamilton to 2017 title
Lauda: 'No bluffing in 2017 test season'Bottas hits back at Hamilton 'career killer' jibeWolff sure Mercedes drivers will get alongHamilton's father issues warning to BottasBriatore: 'Alonso-Mercedes rumours baseless'
> Mercedes Homepage
More Red Bull News
Dr Helmut Marko looks on in the garage during practice for the Austria Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on June 19, 2015
Helmut Marko: 'Carlos Sainz is Red Bull reserve driver'
 Max Verstappen poses for a photo on January 2, 2017
Father: 'Too early for Max Verstappen title in 2017'
 Dr Helmut Marko looks on in the garage during practice for the Austria Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring on June 19, 2015
Renault promising Spanish Grand Prix engine boost
Verstappen not eyeing youngest F1 champion recordMarko would have taken Wehrlein 'risk'Ecclestone doubts Red Bull can win titleRed Bull, Haas cars pass crash testsVerstappen 'absolutely ready' for 2017 title
Marko: 'Red Bull to keep using controversial suspension'Verstappen: 'Ricciardo relationship could change'Red Bull did not consider Sainz releaseVettel fastest in third practice in Abu DhabiHorner expects "tentative" Rosberg in Abu Dhabi
> Red Bull Homepage


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0