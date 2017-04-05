Valtteri Bottas would obey Mercedes team order

Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Valtteri Bottas says that while he would obey team orders, he does not see himself as the 'number two' driver at Mercedes.
Wednesday, April 5, 2017

The Finn had a solid start to his new role as Lewis Hamilton's teammate in Australia, but many see Bottas as basically subservient to the triple world champion.

"We have made it clear from the beginning that Lewis and I get to race in every situation," he told Finnish broadcaster MTV.

"Only if there are different tactics or a problem, then perhaps the team will give an order. But in general we are allowed to race, as long as it is done honestly and without colliding with each other.

"Our philosophy is that we are racing, and that's how it should be."

The former Williams driver insists that, if an order from the pitwall does come during a race, he will obey it.

"If there is an order that you have to let your teammate past, it's the worst thing a racing driver can hear," said Bottas.

"But there would always be a reason, which is why there is also a manufacturers' championship. I also have a goal of a long-term future with Mercedes, and I have always been loyal to the teams I drive for."

Mercedes trail Ferrari by four points going into this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.

Your Comments
