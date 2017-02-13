Valtteri Bottas targets beating Lewis Hamilton to 2017 title

Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Valtteri Bottas is targeting the world championship for 2017.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 08:46 UK

Valtteri Bottas is targeting the world championship for 2017.

With Finn Bottas switching from Williams, Lewis Hamilton's father warned just days ago that the triple world champion is nothing short of a "career killer".

Yet Bottas told Finnish broadcaster MTV that he intends to beat Hamilton.

"My goal is the championship and I really have the opportunity to get it," he said.

"The immediate objective is to fight against [Hamilton]."

To that end, the 27-year-old recently called the man he is replacing, world champion Nico Rosberg, with whom Hamilton shared an acrimonious relationship.

"It was good to talk to him," Bottas said.

"Nico has been in the team for a long time and knows very well how things work from the driver's point of view.

"The most important thing is to know how the team works and how to collaborate with them to get the most out of the car."

The 2017 calendar kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix on March 26.

Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Read Next:
Lauda: 'No bluffing in 2017 test season'
>
View our homepages for Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Mercedes News
Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Valtteri Bottas targets beating Lewis Hamilton to 2017 title
 Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Niki Lauda: 'No bluffing in 2017 test season'
 Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Valtteri Bottas hits back at Anthony Hamilton 'career killer' jibe
Wolff sure Mercedes drivers will get alongHamilton's father issues warning to BottasBriatore: 'Alonso-Mercedes rumours baseless'Rosberg wanted Alonso to replace himLauda: 'Mercedes can assess Bottas after four races'
Wolff: 'F1 must not give up on hybrid engines'Bottas: 'I can deal with Mercedes pressure'Wolff admits Bottas rivals on 2018 radarWolff unsure Bottas can beat HamiltonWolff: 'Seat may have destroyed Wehrlein'
> Mercedes Homepage


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0