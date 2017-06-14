Valtteri Bottas: 'Still too early for contract talk'

Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Valtteri Bottas says that it is still "too early" to talk about the possible extension of his contract.
Wednesday, June 14, 2017

After Nico Rosberg's shock retirement, Mercedes signed the Finn only for 2017 and there have been rumours that Fernando Alonso or Sebastian Vettel could move to the German team to replace him.

However, team management and Lewis Hamilton have in recent days hailed the new dynamic within Mercedes, raising the potential of a 2018 contract for Bottas.

"Of course I hope to stay at Mercedes," Italy's Sky quotes the 27-year-old as saying.

"But it's still too early to talk about it. I'm thinking about doing well day by day, race by race so I'm focusing on the present.

"If I do well in the future then it will be downhill."

Bottas, however, agrees that his relationship with Hamilton is on track.

"We will get to know each other better during the season, because before this year I didn't know Lewis well," he said.

"We are definitely very different. I like to stay in a calm environment, at home with my family. I care very much about my privacy, while Lewis is more social and good around people.

"But we have a very professional relationship and respect, but at the same time we want to beat each other on the track. We accept this and can work together well.

"I think there's a great team spirit."

As for Mercedes's 2017 season, Bottas said that he is happy about how the team fought back in Canada after a more difficult outing in Monaco.

"The season is still very long," he said, "but the main thing was to be back after Monaco where Ferrari was clearly quicker than us.

"We improved a lot after Monaco, making good progress and finding a better setup and also with the tyres.

"We're expecting a very close fight in the championship, so every little progress is very important."

Next up is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix next weekend.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
Your Comments
TeamPoints
1Mercedes222
2Ferrari214
3Red Bull112
4Force India71
5Toro Rosso29
6Williams-Mercedes22
7Renault18
8Haas15
9Sauber4
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari141
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes129
3Valtteri BottasMercedes93
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari73
5Daniel RicciardoRed Bull67
6Max VerstappenRed Bull45
7Sergio PerezForce India44
8Esteban OconForce India27
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso25
10Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes20
11Nico HulkenbergRenault18
12Romain GrosjeanHaas10
13Kevin MagnussenHaas5
14Pascal WehrleinSauber4
15Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
16Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes2
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Marcus EricssonSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
 