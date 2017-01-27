Valtteri Bottas: 'I can deal with Mercedes pressure'

Valtteri Bottas of Williams during previews ahead of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on March 31, 2016
© Getty Images
Valtteri Bottas says that he knows how to deal with the pressure of his new assignment in the cockpit of now-retired reigning world champion Nico Rosberg.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 at 07:27 UK

Valtteri Bottas has said that he knows how to deal with the pressure of his new assignment in the cockpit of now-retired reigning world champion Nico Rosberg.

The Finn admits that it was not too difficult to make the decision to leave the comfort of Williams to switch to Formula 1's dominant German team for 2017.

"Both teams want to win races and be successful," he told the Finnish broadcaster MTV, "but what really convinced me is that Mercedes is still really hungry to succeed.

"Although they've won all the championships for the past three years, it is still not enough."

With a great opportunity, however, comes great pressure for the 27-year-old, who will be paired with triple world champion Lewis Hamilton and needing to prove himself to Mercedes with a mere one-year contract.

Bottas said: "It would be very easy to take a lot of pressure and stress yourself. But in formula one I have noticed that if pressure piles up, it only does you harm.

"My goals are always so high - I set the bar really high - so I believe that if the pressure comes, it is mostly from me rather than the outside.

"I want to win races and championships and in that sense the objective is not changing. I have huge support from the team and that will certainly help me in every situation."

Bottas admits that he starts 2017 needing to quickly adjust to a new environment, but insisted: "My task is still to drive the car as hard as I can. That will never change."

The new season gets underway on March 26 with the Australian Grand Prix.

Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
Read Next:
Wolff admits Bottas rivals on 2018 radar
>
View our homepages for Valtteri Bottas, Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Mercedes News
Valtteri Bottas of Williams during previews ahead of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on March 31, 2016
Valtteri Bottas: 'I can deal with Mercedes pressure'
 Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
Toto Wolff admits Valtteri Bottas rivals on 2018 radar
 Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
Toto Wolff unsure Valtteri Bottas can beat Lewis Hamilton
Wolff: 'Seat may have destroyed Wehrlein'Wolff: 'Mercedes seat too early for Wehrlein'Surer unsure Bottas can challenge HamiltonLauda 'tension' gone after Bottas signingRosberg "curious" to watch successor Bottas
Bottas joins Hamilton at MercedesMercedes close to Valtteri Bottas captureBerger would have picked Wehrlein over BottasMercedes deny Bottas announcement date setRosberg to remain Mercedes ambassador?
> Mercedes Homepage


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0