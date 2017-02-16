Valtteri Bottas: 'Lewis Hamilton welcomed me to team'

Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Valtteri Bottas says that Lewis Hamilton has welcomed him to Mercedes.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 08:55 UK

Valtteri Bottas has said that Lewis Hamilton has welcomed him to title-winning Mercedes.

As the Finn signed up with the team for 2017, Hamilton's father Anthony warned that his son is a "career killer".

However, Bottas told Finnish news agency Suomen Tietotoimisto: "I'm really happy to have Lewis as my teammate.

"It's a great chance for me to show my abilities. I've always wanted as quick a teammate as possible, and I really have one," he added.

Bottas, 27, said that he bumped into triple world champion Hamilton at the team's Brackley headquarters this week.

"We each had our own meetings and it was a quick greeting," he revealed. "He welcomed me to the team and congratulated me."

Bottas also played down reports about his Mercedes contract being only for one year, with Nico Rosberg already recommending Sebastian Vettel for the 2018 seat.

"I fully understand that it's not a longer agreement at this stage," Bottas insisted. "Of course the team wants to see how I go. It's ok for me.

"That's the way it goes - I've always had to earn my place but it seems that I know how to drive."

The season gets underway with the Australian Grand Prix on March 26.

Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Read Next:
Bottas targets beating Hamilton to 2017 title
>
View our homepages for Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton, Anthony Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, Sebastian Vettel, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Mercedes News
Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Valtteri Bottas: 'Lewis Hamilton welcomed me to team'
 Valtteri Bottas of Williams during previews ahead of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on March 31, 2016
Valtteri Bottas plays down €8m salary reports
 Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Valtteri Bottas not settling for second place
Bottas targets beating Hamilton to 2017 titleLauda: 'No bluffing in 2017 test season'Bottas hits back at Hamilton 'career killer' jibeWolff sure Mercedes drivers will get alongHamilton's father issues warning to Bottas
Briatore: 'Alonso-Mercedes rumours baseless'Rosberg wanted Alonso to replace himLauda: 'Mercedes can assess Bottas after four races'Wolff: 'F1 must not give up on hybrid engines'Bottas: 'I can deal with Mercedes pressure'
> Mercedes Homepage


TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0