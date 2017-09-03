Lewis Hamilton moves three points clear at the top of the Formula 1 Driver Rankings after winning the 2017 Italian Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon.

Lewis Hamilton has moved three points clear at the top of the Formula 1 Driver Rankings after winning the 2017 Italian Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on Sunday afternoon.

Hamilton led from start to finish as the Brit took the championship lead for the first time in 2017, with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel finishing down in third - just over 36 seconds behind Hamilton's winning time - after a difficult race.

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo, meanwhile, finished fourth from 16th on the grid, while Vettel's teammate Kimi Raikkonen finished the race down in fifth position.

Neither McLaren car finished in the points with Stoffel Vandoorne suffering a loss of power, and Fernando Alonso ending the afternoon down in 17th position.

The victory was Hamilton's sixth of the season, while Vettel only has four. Next up is the Singapore Grand Prix, which takes place on September 17.

Final standings

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

3. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

4. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)

5. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

6. Esteban Ocon (Force India)

7. Lance Stroll (Williams)

8. Felipe Massa (Williams)

9. Sergio Perez (Force India)

10. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

11. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

12. Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso)

13. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)

14. Carlos Sainz (Toro Rosso)

15. Romain Grosjean (Haas)

16. Pascal Wehrlein (Sauber)

17. Fernando Alonso (McLaren)

18. Marcus Ericsson (Sauber)

RET. Jolyon Palmer (Renault)

RET. Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren)