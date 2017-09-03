Result: Lewis Hamilton wins Italian Grand Prix to take championship lead

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
© Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton moves three points clear at the top of the Formula 1 Driver Rankings after winning the 2017 Italian Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 14:45 UK

Lewis Hamilton has moved three points clear at the top of the Formula 1 Driver Rankings after winning the 2017 Italian Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on Sunday afternoon.

Hamilton led from start to finish as the Brit took the championship lead for the first time in 2017, with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel finishing down in third - just over 36 seconds behind Hamilton's winning time - after a difficult race.

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo, meanwhile, finished fourth from 16th on the grid, while Vettel's teammate Kimi Raikkonen finished the race down in fifth position.

Neither McLaren car finished in the points with Stoffel Vandoorne suffering a loss of power, and Fernando Alonso ending the afternoon down in 17th position.

The victory was Hamilton's sixth of the season, while Vettel only has four. Next up is the Singapore Grand Prix, which takes place on September 17.

Final standings

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
3. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
4. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)
5. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)
6. Esteban Ocon (Force India)
7. Lance Stroll (Williams)
8. Felipe Massa (Williams)
9. Sergio Perez (Force India)
10. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
11. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
12. Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso)
13. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)
14. Carlos Sainz (Toro Rosso)
15. Romain Grosjean (Haas)
16. Pascal Wehrlein (Sauber)
17. Fernando Alonso (McLaren)
18. Marcus Ericsson (Sauber)
RET. Jolyon Palmer (Renault)
RET. Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren)

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
Read Next:
Hamilton admits wanting new Mercedes deal
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, Kimi Raikkonen, Stoffel Vandoorne, Fernando Alonso, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Mercedes News
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
Result: Lewis Hamilton wins Italian Grand Prix to take championship lead
 Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
Lewis Hamilton admits wanting new Mercedes deal
 Mercedes GP Team Principal Ross Brawn attends the official press conference following practice for the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Autodromo di Monza on September 6, 2013
Ross Brawn happy with Sebastian Vettel-Lewis Hamilton battle
Lauda hints Mercedes to keep HamiltonLauda: 'Bottas should be number two now'Wolff: 'No Hamilton contract talks this season'Wolff plays down safety car conspiracyHamilton hails team after Belgium win
Result: Lewis Hamilton wins Belgian Grand PrixLauda: 'Mercedes may re-think team orders issue'Rosberg: 'Rivals more consistent than Hamilton'Rosberg: 'Bottas the perfect driver'Bottas has no 'plan B' for 2018
> Mercedes Homepage
More Ferrari News
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
Result: Lewis Hamilton wins Italian Grand Prix to take championship lead
 Ferrari Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo talks to a friend in the paddock following qualifying for the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at Autodromo di Monza on September 7, 2013
Ferrari snub Luca di Montezemolo at Monza
 Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and Ferrari walks across the paddock during practice for the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 17, 2015
Steward defends decision to penalise Kimi Raikkonen
Alesi tips Vettel to sign next Ferrari contractManager hails Raikkonen's Ferrari 'loyalty'Raikkonen signs new Ferrari dealRosberg tips Mercedes to beat FerrariDomenicali enjoying F1's 'open' 2017 season
Horner: 'Winning car will end Verstappen rumours'Vettel wants one-year Ferrari extensionBinotto pushing for Ferrari top job?Marchionne: 'Sauber to be Ferrari junior team'Marchionne: 'Vettel, Raikkonen want to stay'
> Ferrari Homepage
More Red Bull News
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
Result: Lewis Hamilton wins Italian Grand Prix to take championship lead
 Max Verstappen poses for a photo on January 2, 2017
Max Verstappen tells Renault to tweak setting
 Alain Prost pictured on June 27, 2015
Alain Prost confirms apology to Max Verstappen
Mateschitz: 'Verstappen has nowhere to go'Verstappen questions commitment to Red BullHorner: 'Wind tunnel problems hurt Red Bull'Horner: 'Winning car will end Verstappen rumours'Verstappen 'apologised with Dutch beer'
Ricciardo 'will accept' Verstappen apologyResult: Vettel wins Hungarian Grand PrixResult: Vettel scores pole position in HungaryKvyat hints Toro Rosso decision imminentVerstappen not ruling out Ferrari, Mercedes switch
> Red Bull Homepage
More McLaren News
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
Result: Lewis Hamilton wins Italian Grand Prix to take championship lead
 Fernando Alonso of McLaren-Honda during previews ahead of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on March 31, 2016
Fernando Alonso to decide future after Honda talks
 Sports Mole logo
Yusuke Hasegawa: 'Honda improvement more than a 10th'
Alonso issues McLaren-Honda ultimatum?Alonso: 'Few weeks until future resolved'Vandoorne never worried about 2018 contractAlonso 'motivation' surprises RosbergHonda wants to pass Renault in 2017
McLaren deny Alonso will skip SingaporeMcLaren want to keep Vandoorne, AlonsoHonda: 'Engine boost helps McLaren relationship'Honda still pushing to improve 2017 engineYamamoto: 'Honda staying in F1 with McLaren'
> McLaren Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes357
2Ferrari318
3Red Bull184
4Force India101
5Williams-Mercedes41
6Toro Rosso39
7Haas29
8Renault26
9McLaren11
10Sauber5
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari202
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes188
3Valtteri BottasMercedes169
4Daniel RicciardoRed Bull117
5Kimi RaikkonenFerrari116
6Max VerstappenRed Bull67
7Sergio PerezForce India56
8Esteban OconForce India45
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso35
10Nico HulkenbergRenault26
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes23
12Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes18
13Romain GrosjeanHaas18
14Kevin MagnussenHaas11
15Fernando AlonsoMcLaren10
16Pascal WehrleinSauber5
17Daniil KvyatToro Rosso4
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
19Marcus EricssonSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
22Jenson ButtonMcLaren0
23Paul di RestaWilliams-Mercedes0
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 