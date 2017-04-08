Lewis Hamilton claims pole in China

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team's British driver Lewis Hamilton waves after taking the pole position in the pits after the qualifying session at the Spa-Francorchamps ciruit in Spa on August 22, 2015
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton claims pole for Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix.
Saturday, April 8, 2017

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has claimed pole position for Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix.

Hamilton was looking to hit back after failing to win in Australia last month, and he gained an advantage over Sebastian Vettel who earned second place in the Ferrari.

Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen make up the second row of the grid, while Daniel Ricciardo is in fifth position in the Red Bull.

Williams driver Felipe Massa is sixth, while teammate Lance Stroll impressed in earning a place in Q3 and eventually securing a start in 10th.

McLaren's Fernando Alonso will start on the seventh row of the grid in 13th, with Brit Jolyon Palmer only in 18th position in the Renault.

However, Max Verstappen suffered problems with his Red Bull and will start on the back row.

Full standings

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
3. Valtteri Bottas (Williams)
4. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)
5. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)
6. Felipe Massa (Williams)
7. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)
8. Sergio Perez (Force India)
9. Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso)
10. Lance Stroll (Williams)
11. Carlos Sainz (Toro Rosso)
12. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
13. Fernando Alonso (Mclaren)
14. Marcus Ericsson (Sauber)
15. Antonio Giovinazzi (Sauber)
16. Stoffel Vandoorne (Mclaren)
17. Romain Grosjean (Haas)
18. Jolyon Palmer (Renault)
19. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
20. Esteban Ocon (Force India)

TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 