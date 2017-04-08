Lewis Hamilton claims pole in China

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton claims pole for Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix.

Hamilton was looking to hit back after failing to win in Australia last month, and he gained an advantage over Sebastian Vettel who earned second place in the Ferrari.

Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen make up the second row of the grid, while Daniel Ricciardo is in fifth position in the Red Bull.

Williams driver Felipe Massa is sixth, while teammate Lance Stroll impressed in earning a place in Q3 and eventually securing a start in 10th.

McLaren's Fernando Alonso will start on the seventh row of the grid in 13th, with Brit Jolyon Palmer only in 18th position in the Renault.

However, Max Verstappen suffered problems with his Red Bull and will start on the back row.

Full standings

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

3. Valtteri Bottas (Williams)

4. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

5. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)

6. Felipe Massa (Williams)

7. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)

8. Sergio Perez (Force India)

9. Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso)

10. Lance Stroll (Williams)

11. Carlos Sainz (Toro Rosso)

12. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

13. Fernando Alonso (Mclaren)

14. Marcus Ericsson (Sauber)

15. Antonio Giovinazzi (Sauber)

16. Stoffel Vandoorne (Mclaren)

17. Romain Grosjean (Haas)

18. Jolyon Palmer (Renault)

19. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

20. Esteban Ocon (Force India)