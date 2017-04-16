Lewis Hamilton apologises for pit-lane error in Bahrain Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes walks in the paddock during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
© Getty Images
Three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton apologises to his Mercedes team after incurring a five-second penalty which denied him the chance of victory in Bahrain.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 21:16 UK

Lewis Hamilton has apologised to his Mercedes team following an error in the pit lane which cost him a chance to win the Bahrain Grand Prix this afternoon.

The three-time world champion finished 6.6 seconds behind winner Sebastian Vettel at the Sakhir Circuit, thanks largely to a five-second time penalty for driving "unnecessarily slowly and erratically" in the pit lane as he tried to prevent Daniel Ricciardo from getting past.

Hamilton did still manage to fight back into second place, but he acknowledged that his mistake denied him the opportunity to top the podium.

"It was completely my fault. You are supposed to have a five-second gap to the safety car and I think I had a four-second gap so it was just a misjudgement from myself," he told reporters.

"I had very good pace in the second and last stint, and honestly believed that I would be able to catch Sebastian up. But with the five-second penalty, that made it twice as hard than it was already going to be.

"Apologies to the team, but I tried my best to recover it. We still got good points and we still have this great fight as Sebastian did a great job."

Hamilton now trails Ferrari's Vettel by seven points after three races.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes walks in the paddock during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
Read Next:
Hamilton predicts tight contest with Ferrari
>
View our homepages for Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Mercedes News
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes walks in the paddock during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
Lewis Hamilton apologises for pit-lane error in Bahrain Grand Prix
 Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 20, 2015
Result: Sebastian Vettel beats penalised Lewis Hamilton at Bahrain GP
 Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes walks in the paddock during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
Lewis Hamilton predicts close Bahrain GP race between Mercedes and Ferrari
Hamilton doesn't want 'team orders'Valtteri Bottas: "No hurry or panic"Hamilton 'right' to respect Vettel battle moreMarchionne not hitting back at Lauda jibeLauda: 'Hamilton-Vettel battle to be season-long'
Hamilton predicts 'closest' fight with VettelResult: Lewis Hamilton dominates Chinese Grand PrixLewis Hamilton claims pole in ChinaToto Wolff: 'F1 open to rule changes'Hamilton worried about Pirelli wets in China
> Mercedes Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 