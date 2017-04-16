Lewis Hamilton predicts close Bahrain GP race between Mercedes and Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes walks in the paddock during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
© Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton admits that he does not expect Mercedes to be able to maintain their qualifying superiority over Ferrari at the Bahrain GP.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 10:13 UK

Lewis Hamilton has claimed that Mercedes will be pushed all the way by Ferrari on race day at the Bahrain GP.

Mercedes duo Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton were almost half a second clear of Sebastian Vettel in qualifying in the desert - the biggest margin of the year.

The world champions have taken pole for all three races in 2017 so far, but Hamilton claims that it will not be so easy in the race proper.

He told Sky Sports News: "I think the Ferraris are very quick on race trim so hopefully it will be very close. [On Saturday] we obviously had a bit of a margin to the Ferraris, but generally in race trim they seem a bit quicker."

Pole position for the Bahrain GP has been taken by Bottas - the first of his career.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
Read Next:
Hamilton doesn't want 'team orders'
>
View our homepages for Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Mercedes News
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes walks in the paddock during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
Lewis Hamilton predicts close Bahrain GP race between Mercedes and Ferrari
 Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes celebrates his win on the podium during the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 12, 2016
Lewis Hamilton doesn't want 'team orders'
 Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Valtteri Bottas: "No hurry or panic"
Hamilton 'right' to respect Vettel battle moreMarchionne not hitting back at Lauda jibeLauda: 'Hamilton-Vettel battle to be season-long'Hamilton predicts 'closest' fight with VettelResult: Lewis Hamilton dominates Chinese Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton claims pole in ChinaToto Wolff: 'F1 open to rule changes'Hamilton worried about Pirelli wets in ChinaWolff plays down Melbourne defeatRicciardo: 'Mercedes still quicker than Ferrari'
> Mercedes Homepage
More Ferrari News
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes walks in the paddock during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
Lewis Hamilton predicts close Bahrain GP race between Mercedes and Ferrari
 Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull Racing in the garage during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Daniel Ricciardo denies signing Ferrari contract
 Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
Helmut Marko tips Sebastian Vettel to beat Lewis Hamilton in 2017
Hamilton 'right' to respect Vettel battle moreMarko: 'Ricciardo, Verstappen best in F1'Salo: 'FIA may clarify grid position rules'Horner wants clarity over Vettel grid startHamilton predicts 'closest' fight with Vettel
Result: Lewis Hamilton dominates Chinese Grand PrixLewis Hamilton claims pole in ChinaToto Wolff: 'F1 open to rule changes'Hamilton worried about Pirelli wets in ChinaRicciardo: 'Mercedes still quicker than Ferrari'
> Ferrari Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 