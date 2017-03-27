Toto Wolff: 'Overtaking a problem in new Formula 1'

Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
© Getty Images
Although Ferrari won on Sunday, Mercedes chief Toto Wolff gives a thumbs-up to the 'new' Formula 1 after the 2017 season opener.
Last Updated: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 07:57 UK

Although Ferrari won on Sunday, Mercedes chief Toto Wolff gave a thumbs-up to the 'new' Formula 1 after the 2017 season opener.

On a competitive level, however, Wolff's colleague Niki Lauda called it a "wake-up call".

"The best wake-up call is early morning, so now we are awake," said the F1 legend.

The fans will relish a two-team battle for wins after years of Mercedes dominance, and the now visibly faster and harder-to-drive cars.

As for the spectacle overall, some are worried that the lack of overtaking moves in Melbourne is a red flag for F1.

"Overall, I like the new Formula 1," Wolff told German broadcaster RTL.

"But obviously the overtaking is a problem. It might have been a bit to do with the circuit in Melbourne."

New Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas said after the race: "It was definitely harder to follow other cars in Melbourne this year compared to last year."

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel won the season-opening grand prix, with Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and Bottas rounding out the podium.

Nico Rosberg of Germany and Mercedes GP leads Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP into the first corner during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 10, 2015
Toto Wolff the Mercedes GP Executive Director looks on from the pitwall during day four of Formula One Winter Testing at the Circuito de Jerez on January 31, 2014
 Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 20, 2015
 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team's British driver Lewis Hamilton reacts after the qualifying race at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary,on July 25, 2015
