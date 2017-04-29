Toto Wolff: 'Indy 500 about Fernando Alonso's ego'

The big story about McLaren tackling the fabled Indy 500 next month is all about Fernando Alonso's "ego", according to Toto Wolff.
The big story about McLaren tackling the Indy 500 next month is all about Fernando Alonso's "ego", according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

McLaren-Honda shocked the racing world recently by announcing that Spaniard Alonso will skip Monaco to try to win the famous American high-speed oval race.

Wolff told Osterreich: "The headlines are good for motor sport.

"But from the team point of view, I cannot understand that McLaren does not use him in Monaco. He could definitely have scored points, although of course it's not a trophy at Indianapolis.

"I think it's about Alonso's ego."

McLaren go into this weekend's Russian Grand Prix without a point to their names this season.

