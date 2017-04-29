The big story about McLaren tackling the Indy 500 next month is all about Fernando Alonso's "ego", according to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.
McLaren-Honda shocked the racing world recently by announcing that Spaniard Alonso will skip Monaco to try to win the famous American high-speed oval race.
Wolff told Osterreich: "The headlines are good for motor sport.
"But from the team point of view, I cannot understand that McLaren does not use him in Monaco. He could definitely have scored points, although of course it's not a trophy at Indianapolis.
"I think it's about Alonso's ego."
McLaren go into this weekend's Russian Grand Prix without a point to their names this season.