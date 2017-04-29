The big story about McLaren tackling the fabled Indy 500 next month is all about Fernando Alonso's "ego", according to Toto Wolff.

McLaren-Honda shocked the racing world recently by announcing that Spaniard Alonso will skip Monaco to try to win the famous American high-speed oval race.

Wolff told Osterreich: "The headlines are good for motor sport.

"But from the team point of view, I cannot understand that McLaren does not use him in Monaco. He could definitely have scored points, although of course it's not a trophy at Indianapolis.

"I think it's about Alonso's ego."

McLaren go into this weekend's Russian Grand Prix without a point to their names this season.