Jacques Villeneuve: 'Stoffel Vandoorne only has to beat Fernando Alonso'

Jacques Villeneuve pictured on May 17, 2014
© Getty Images
Jacques Villeneuve plays down the impact McLaren-Honda's current situation will have on Stoffel Vandoorne.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 08:21 UK

Jacques Villeneuve has played down the impact that McLaren-Honda's current situation will have on Stoffel Vandoorne.

Belgian Vandoorne, 24, is a highly-rated rookie whose full Formula 1 career is finally beginning in 2017.

Yet it comes amid a so-called 'crisis' for McLaren, with the team's works Honda power unit still notably under-performing and unreliable.

"It's obviously not great for Stoffel, but I think nothing is lost either," 1997 world champion Villeneuve told Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

"All he has to do is beat Fernando Alonso. And it's better to be at a team like McLaren than at home fiddling your thumbs.

"He is a professional driver, he does not have to bring a budget, which is rare today, and he has a driver next to him of great value to compare himself against and earn credibility.

"If he was next to another young driver and he beat him, it would mean nothing."

Even McLaren team boss Eric Boullier admits that the current situation is "more difficult" for Alonso than it is for Vandoorne.

"The situation is more difficult for Fernando, because he wants to be competitive - it is what guides him in life.

"Stoffel is beginning his career, while if you like Fernando only wants to have fun, which is to say getting on the podium and racing for the victory."

Indeed, Vandoorne himself insisted that he is not down in the dumps about his current situation,.

"We didn't do the laps we wanted to do," he said of winter testing, "but I don't give up.

"Once I'm on the track and doing good laps I can push hard and will try to do my best with the package I have available right now. But for sure we need to take a step forward for Melbourne."

The season kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix next Sunday.

McLaren-Honda's Fernando Alonso prepares to leave the pits during the first practice session for the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 15, 2016
Read Next:
Alonso hints he will race beyond 2017
>
View our homepages for Jacques Villeneuve, Stoffel Vandoorne, Fernando Alonso, Eric Boullier, Formula 1
Your Comments
More McLaren News
Jacques Villeneuve pictured on May 17, 2014
Jacques Villeneuve: 'Stoffel Vandoorne only has to beat Fernando Alonso'
 Stoffel Vandoorne of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Stoffel Vandoorne: 'McLaren drivers must control frustration'
 McLaren-Honda's Fernando Alonso prepares to leave the pits during the first practice session for the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 15, 2016
Fernando Alonso hints he will race beyond 2017
Alonso: 'McLaren's one problem is Honda'Boullier plays down 'huge' McLaren-Honda problemsFormer F1 driver Sala doubts Alonso will quitBoullier not sure Alonso to stay in 2018McLaren-Honda deny wild F1 split rumours
Vandoorne: 'McLaren sticking with plan'McLaren budget 'big enough' for 2017McLaren deny orange 2017 car 'leaked'McLaren 'neutral' amid F1 suspension battleBoullier confirms colour change for McLaren
> McLaren Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
TeamPoints
1Mercedes765
2Red Bull460
3Ferrari398
4Force India173
5Williams-Mercedes138
6McLaren76
7Toro Rosso71
8Haas28
9Renault8
10Sauber2
11Manor1
DriversTeamPoints
1Nico RosbergMercedes385
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes380
3Daniel RicciardoRed Bull256
4Sebastian VettelFerrari212
5Max VerstappenRed Bull204
6Kimi RaikkonenFerrari186
7Sergio PerezForce India101
8Valtteri BottasWilliams-Mercedes85
9Nico HulkenbergForce India72
10Fernando AlonsoMcLaren54
11Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes53
12Carlos SainzToro Rosso46
13Romain GrosjeanHaas28
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso25
15Jenson ButtonMcLaren21
16Kevin MagnussenRenault7
17Felipe NasrSauber2
18Pascal WehrleinManor1
19Jolyon PalmerRenault1
20Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1
21Rio HaryantoManor0
22Esteban OconManor0
23Marcus EricssonSauber0
24Esteban GutierrezHaas0
 