Stoffel Vandoorne is yet to prove he is "good enough" to thrive in F1, according to Jacques Villeneuve.
Saturday, June 10, 2017

Stoffel Vandoorne is yet to prove that he is "good enough" to thrive in Formula 1, according to Jacques Villeneuve.

The so far disappointing 2017 debut of the Belgian rookie driver at McLaren-Honda has seen him yet to pick up any points for the struggling team.

"It's disappointing," the French Canadian told Het Laatste Nieuws, "because he has not once stood up to Alonso. And unless he beats Alonso, you cannot call him great or even good enough."

"When I debuted in 1996, I started beating Damon Hill, an established name. I put the Williams on pole position in my first grand prix.

"You need to set the bar high in Formula 1."

However, another former F1 driver Martin Brundle said that it is not fair to write Vandoorne off yet.

"The first six races were nothing to write home about," said the British broadcaster.

"But you have to give him the benefit of the doubt, because at his age you do not suddenly forget how to win, as he did in all those other categories.

"And to criticise him now is not fair because he doesn't have a good car. I continue to believe in Stoffel, and I'm sure McLaren does too."

The 2017 season continues tomorrow with the Canadian Grand Prix.

