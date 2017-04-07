Stoffel Vandoorne unsure of Honda fix timing

Stoffel Vandoorne of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Stoffel Vandoorne says that he does not know how long it will take McLaren-Honda to fix their current problems.
Friday, April 7, 2017

So dire is the Anglo-Japanese collaboration's situation early in 2017 that rumours of a split are rife.

After Melbourne, team figures have warned that Shanghai will be even worse for the 2017 package, with up to a 160hp deficit possible after halfway down the long straight.

When asked how long it will take for a fix, rookie driver Vandoorne answered: "It's too early to make predictions.

"But it's true that between the tests and the first race Honda already made progress. My car got to the finish and Fernando [Alonso]'s almost did, although there is still much to be done.

"How much time will it take? I'm not sure but let's see what will happen. McLaren and Honda are doing everything possible, as quickly as possible to solve the problems and make the car faster."

Already in Shanghai a radical new 'T-wing' has been added to the car, although Vandoorne admitted that one driver will sometimes have to go without the new parts.

"For myself and Fernando, in this situation, we will go all out and squeeze everything out of the car. Hopefully one day our efforts will be rewarded," he said.

McLaren finished sixth in the 2016 constructors' championship.

McLaren-Honda's Fernando Alonso prepares to leave the pits during the first practice session for the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 15, 2016
TeamPoints
1Ferrari37
2Mercedes33
3Red Bull10
4Williams-Mercedes8
5Force India7
6Toro Rosso6
7Haas0
8Renault0
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari25
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes18
3Valtteri BottasMercedes15
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari12
5Max VerstappenRed Bull10
6Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes8
7Sergio PerezForce India6
8Carlos SainzToro Rosso4
9Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
10Esteban OconForce India1
11Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
12Daniel RicciardoRed Bull0
13Romain GrosjeanHaas0
14Nico HulkenbergRenault0
15Kevin MagnussenHaas0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
18Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
19Jolyon PalmerRenault0
20Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 